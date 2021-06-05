Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Enphase Energy worth $43,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 217.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,655 shares of company stock worth $23,633,255 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

