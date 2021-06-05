EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post sales of $272.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.10 million and the lowest is $265.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $247.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.63. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

