EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 20.75 ($0.27). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 1,805,868 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENQ shares. Barclays started coverage on EnQuest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.53. The company has a market cap of £339.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

In other news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.