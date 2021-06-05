Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after buying an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

