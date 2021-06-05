Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of EVO Payments worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOP opened at $30.16 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -188.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EVOP. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other EVO Payments news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,112 shares of company stock worth $3,139,425. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

