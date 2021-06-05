Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Iteris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $3,110,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,652,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,750 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $289.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.