Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 190.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

