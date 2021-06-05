Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Harsco worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 2.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

