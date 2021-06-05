Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Harsco worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 2.19.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Harsco Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.