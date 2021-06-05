Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research firms have commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Envista alerts:

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Envista by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Envista by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. Envista has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts expect that Envista will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.