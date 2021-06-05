EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.46. 3,128,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.