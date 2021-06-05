Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eos Energy Enterprises to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12% Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors 59 476 689 11 2.53

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 -$68.75 million -2.74 Eos Energy Enterprises Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 1.07

Eos Energy Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises rivals beat Eos Energy Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

