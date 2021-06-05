EOSDT Reaches One Day Volume of $17,487.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.66 million and $17,487.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

