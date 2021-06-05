EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 52.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM opened at $482.30 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.70 and a fifty-two week high of $490.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,404 shares of company stock valued at $28,975,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.