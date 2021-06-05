Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $2,838,240 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $80.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

