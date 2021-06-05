Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,206.93

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,206.93 ($15.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 35,105 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Ergomed to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Ergomed alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,206.93. The company has a market cap of £592.81 million and a P/E ratio of 63.28.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.