Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.31. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 16,085 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.