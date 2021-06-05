Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.37. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 32,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.15 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

