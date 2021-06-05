ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Stock Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 131.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWAY. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $31.46 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.