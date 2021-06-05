Ethereum Meta (ETHM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,297.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 298% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $9,297.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00075764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.01012650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.45 or 0.09940593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00053966 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

