Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $929,733.06 and approximately $79,042.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.01011254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.95 or 0.09902120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054009 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

