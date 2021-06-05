Ethverse (ETHV) Price Reaches $0.0506 on Top Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 39% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $500,121.64 and $36,529.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00120884 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002375 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.99 or 0.00967567 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 38,980,454 coins and its circulating supply is 9,890,280 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

