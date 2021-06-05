Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,062 ($13.88). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.88), with a volume of 51,624 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 990.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio is -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.