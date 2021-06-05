Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce $688.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $686.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.23 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after buying an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -554.46 and a beta of 1.67. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.