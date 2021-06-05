Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.23 million and the lowest is $686.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $149.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.10. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

