Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce $688.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $686.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -554.46 and a beta of 1.67. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

