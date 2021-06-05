Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOLS. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

