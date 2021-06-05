Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.14. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 324,097 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%.

In related news, Director David S. Oros sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $72,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Oros sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $358,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,820 shares of company stock valued at $648,172. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evolving Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the first quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

