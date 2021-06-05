Exeedme Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $18.08 million and $360,420.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00296791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00246328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.01125619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,189.95 or 1.00095088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,472,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

