Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Exelixis worth $24,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

