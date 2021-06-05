EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at $527,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EXFO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

