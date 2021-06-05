Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0825 on Major Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 122% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Exosis has a total market cap of $42,607.23 and $23.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 173.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,068.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.99 or 0.07280597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.77 or 0.01809812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.00480620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00175639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.07 or 0.00748772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00478908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00425993 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

