Expanse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,333.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Expanse has a market cap of $1.50 million and $12,333.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,239.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.58 or 0.07314011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.18 or 0.01805130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.00479790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00175644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.66 or 0.00763411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00467581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00424547 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

