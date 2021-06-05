Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

