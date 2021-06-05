Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,340 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $33,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

