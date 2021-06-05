EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) & Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Head to Head Analysis

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -129.85% -119.41% -41.00%

15.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 75.93 -$6.78 million N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 7.64 -$45.39 million ($3.47) -2.64

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Olink Holding AB (publ) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 92.41%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery. It is also developing EYP-1901, a twice-yearly bioerodible formulation of tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion; and YUTIQ50 for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, LLC. It also has a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. for the joint promotion of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

