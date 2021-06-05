F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $188.76 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.93.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

