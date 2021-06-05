Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.55% of Fabrinet worth $518,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $93.65 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

