Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $372.23.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FB opened at $330.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

