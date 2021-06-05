Faceter Trading Up 48.6% Over Last Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $1.93 million and $350.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00077450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.01024025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.97 or 0.10123321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053012 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars.

