FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,126 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $142,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.42. 114,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,380. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.01 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

