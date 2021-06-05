FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Head to Head Analysis

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CEVA and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.02 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,406.00 FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.24 $372.94 million $10.87 29.94

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64% FactSet Research Systems 25.24% 48.42% 21.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CEVA and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00 FactSet Research Systems 6 6 0 0 1.50

CEVA currently has a consensus target price of $61.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.26%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $291.30, indicating a potential downside of 10.48%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats CEVA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

