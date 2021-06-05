Falcon Project Hits Market Cap of $4.01 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $6,153.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

