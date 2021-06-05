FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $314,779.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00076683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.01020137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.46 or 0.10128207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053017 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.