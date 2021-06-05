FantasyGold 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $50,606.42 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00244930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.01124614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,233.76 or 1.00053217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

