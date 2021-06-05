FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FB Financial worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.22.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

