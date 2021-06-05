Feathercoin Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $12,913.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003745 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

