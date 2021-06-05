Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.22.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

