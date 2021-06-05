FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $302.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.49. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

