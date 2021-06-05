FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $302.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.49. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.
In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Article: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.