Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ (FRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE FRX opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$234.55 million and a P/E ratio of -9.91. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$14.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.06.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$0.22 million during the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

