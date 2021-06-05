Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 461.71 ($6.03). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 443,786 shares changing hands.

FXPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 300 ($3.92).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,356.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.69%.

About Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

